VIRAL | Boy recreates Tobey Maguire’s iconic dance in “Spider-Man 3” and video goes viral in seconds | VIRAL

The viral video of a child has been telling the time on different social networks where he can be seen showing his “forbidden steps” imitating the actor Tobey Maguire. The audiovisual material already has more than 5 million views and is trend in countries such as Mexico, Peru and the United States.

spider-mantranslated in Spanish as Spiderman, is a superhero created by Americans Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Over the decades, spider-hero films have featured actors such as Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Precisely, Maguire played peter parker, who disguises himself as ‘Spider-Man’, in director Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy (2002-2007). In the third film, a moment became very popular with fans. We refer to the particular dance of Maguire when he leaves a clothing store.

They revive Tobey Maguire’s dance in “Spider-Man 3”

Despite the passing of the years, the aforementioned scene is still valid, since a recording uploaded by the user @FredSchultz35 showed a little boy perfectly reliving the sticky dance of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire).

With the song “We Like to Party” (Vengaboys) in the background, the boy, without thinking twice, demonstrated his artistic skills in the middle of the party. Upon its release, the clip reached 10 million views.

For their part, Internet users did not sit idly by and wrote comments like “(you) have no idea how much happiness it brought me”; “the best video I’ve seen in a long time”; “Imagine seeing this kid and not knowing that he is doing the most epic dance in movie history”; “March just started and I already have my new favorite video of the month”among others.

Who is Tobey Maguire?

Tobias Vincent Maguire is an American actor and film producer best known for playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, he explains. Wikipedia.