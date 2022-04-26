viral challenge | Try to find the mistake in 7 seconds: few solved this visual riddle | logic puzzle | challenges | visual challenge | USA | MX | nnda nnrt | MEXICO

Many Facebook users lost their patience trying to solve the following viral challenge. This challenge is so difficult that only 1% of users who tried it managed to get it right. That means that out of every 100 Internet users, only 10 were able to locate the error in the illustration.

Do you think you have enough skill to solve this visual riddle? Here you will see an illustration of a man at the door of a cinema. Nothing strange can be seen in the image, but if you pay attention you will realize that there is a serious error.

That is why you must carefully see every detail of the illustration of the viral challenge, only then will you be able to notice that there is a blunder. Do you want clues? What do you think if you look at the billboard. Did you notice something strange? Well, we give you 7 seconds to find the error in the image.

Image of the viral challenge 2022

Look carefully at the image and answer: what is the error that appears in this viral challenge.| Photo: brainy county

Visual riddle answer

If you reached this part of the viral challenge without having managed to find the answer, then we will tell you that there is no problem. As we indicated before, very few people managed to find the error. Here’s the answer: the posters say that “showboat” will be screened, while on the billboard it says showtown.

Here we show you the error. This consists in that in the ads they say that the movie is showboat and in the billboard they indicate that it is showtown. Photo: brainy county

WHAT IS A RIDDLE?

A visual puzzle is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as viral challenges, challenges, visual tests or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally funny.

HOW DID THEY ORIGINATE?

Visual puzzles were created for the purpose of entertaining people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their desire to avoid contagion, stayed in their respective homes. That is where they saw viral challenges as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

RIDDLES AND RIDDLES: ARE THEY THE SAME?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logic puzzles and riddles. The former are games where the solution to the puzzle is accessible through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that does not depend on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines of the data offered in the description.

Riddles, on the other hand, are usually aimed at children and are a type of worded riddle, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple puzzles that allow you to learn words in an entertaining way since they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can get the answer right, including some clues in their phrasing.