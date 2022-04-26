viral challenge | Try to find the mistake in 7 seconds: few solved this visual riddle | logic puzzle | challenges | visual challenge | USA | MX | nnda nnrt | MEXICO

All users of Facebook were “falling” when trying to solve this viral challenge. And it is that the challenge is so complex that only 1% who tried it managed to solve it. That means that out of 100 users only 10 were able to find the error in the illustration.

Knowing that, do you think you have enough visual ability to solve this visual riddle? Below you will see an illustration of a sink. The image is completely normal, without any errors or anything unusual at first impression.

But if you look carefully at every detail of the illustration of the viral challenge, you will see that there is a blunder. Do you need clues? What do you think if you look at the sink. Did you see something strange? Well, we give you 10 seconds to find the error in the image.

Image of the viral challenge 2022

Look carefully at the image of the viral challenge. Analyze and common sense to find the error. | Photo: brainy county

Visual riddle answer

If you got to this point, that means you may not have been able to locate the error in the illustration. We have to tell you that to solve these types of viral challenges, you not only require great visual skills but also common sense. The mistake is that the sink could not hold water with the stopper disconnected.

Here we show you the answer. The mistake is that the sink would not be able to hold water with the stopper disconnected. | Photo: brainy county

What is a viral challenge?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logic puzzles.

How do you do a riddle?

Use simple and forceful words. Riddles were originally a form of oral rather than written literature, so think about how the riddle sounds as you recite it. Try not to get bogged down with elaborate words or overly abstract concepts, recommends the WikiHow portal.

How to solve a riddle?

To solve the most common riddles you have to use your imagination and the ability to deduce. The resolution has to be given with the mere approach of the statement, so questions are not allowed, says Wikipedia.

How is a riddle defined?

A riddle is a certain type of challenge, game or mental pastime, in which someone is offered an enigma, formulated in a timely and specific way, so that they try to find its solution, precise concept.