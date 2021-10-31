“Get vaccinated: viral circulation is increasing”. It is the latest appeal launched on social networks by the epidemiologist and health councilor of the Puglia Region Pier Luigi Lopalco.

“Do not do it for others, but for yourself. All the nonsense that someone tells about the possibility of curing Covid19 with this or that miraculous therapy are, in fact, nonsense”, gloss to dismantle the theories of no vax.

During the week, in an interview with FoggiaToday, in reference to the situation in Puglia, he had pointed out that “viral circulation is still under strict control”, and had made it clear that “The increase in cases, at the moment, mainly involves the pediatric age groups that are not yet covered by vaccination”.

Lopalco, a victim of ‘shitstorm’ on Facebook and Twitter, as he himself complained in recent days by publishing a small collection of the offenses he receives on his pages, re-proposed one of his recent posts – reported by users – in which he claimed that “Dealing with SARS-CoV-2 infection without vaccination is a bit like playing Russian roulette: as time goes by, the likelihood of it going badly increases.”

On Twitter, in the last few hours, he recalled how exactly one year ago the great Covid19 wave started in Puglia. With the aid of a graph, it showed the comparison of the weekly incidence rates 2020-2021, with a note relating to the tampons, many more than a year ago. “Still doubts about the effectiveness of vaccination?”, is the rhetorical question in front of the evidence of the graph (below) which marks the blue incidence by age of the two corresponding weeks 2020 compared to the last two weeks 2021 in yellow.

Loading... Advertisements

According to the latest bulletin, in Puglia the incidence is less than 1% and in the latest monitoring by the Ministry of Health it is among the regions at moderate risk. To date there are 6,076,172 doses administered in Puglia and 3,055,914 people fully vaccinated.