Viral deception: Kardashian fans take pity on Khloé following the publication of this new video!

KHLOE Kardashian has no idea what to expect as she raves about Tristan Thompson in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The episode was filmed last October, just before and after rocker Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian.

At the time, Kourtney’s loved ones were all gathered in Santa Barbara to surprise her – including Khloé and Tristan, who had recently reignited their flame after he was caught out with model and influencer Sydney Chase last April.

But by October, Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 31, were back together again and preparing for a magical weekend.

“We’re fine, we’re in a really fine place,” Khloe reflected at the time in the show’s confessional. “We got back together. He went to therapy a lot. It just took a lot of effort on his part. »

Khloe confessed that life was just “more fun” with Tristan around.

“When we broke up, I learned how well he and I got along and what great friends we are and what great partners we are,” she sang. “I have great hope, faith and optimism for our future together.”

But of course, that future was shattered a few weeks later when Tristan admitted to fathering a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian viewers shared their sympathy and pity after watching Khloé rave over what she believed to be a repentant Tristan.

“Tristan Thompson is about to have his third child with another woman, while Khloé Kardashian is still delirious,” one user tweeted.

Another added: “LO f**king L @ Tristan trying hard. »

“Ooph that scene of Khloe talking about taking Tristan back and all the effort he makes. I don’t understand how he does all this with a straight face. This man is something else,” tweeted a third viewer.

Someone else added: “Tristan literally ruins #TheKardashians. »

Khloé herself tweeted about Tristan’s appearance in the episode, “Well we know how it’s aged. »

In a second post, she wrote, “Watching these episodes now, I’m definitely feeling some kind of a way…”. #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew…. (Me talking to me)”

In the new episode of Hulu, as family members are gathered on the rooftop that October night, awaiting the marriage proposal, friend Simon Huck teasingly asks Tristan if he has plans “to other big surprises,” that is, whether he’s going to propose.

Knowing what we know now, it’s awkward to watch, as Tristan shakes his head and looks uncomfortable, blurting out “not yet.”

Kris laughed in response and said, “It’s your turn Tristan!” Find a solution ! And if we can use the same hotel, that would be great. »

Of course, the fact that Tristan fathered another child was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and he’s since been ostracized from the family.

TRISTAN DISAPPEARED

And it looks like the basketball player has little to do with his new family as well.

Tristan welcomed a son named Theo with his former mistress Maralee, 31, in December 2021.

In March, Maralee claimed that Tristan refused to pay child support and made “no attempt” to meet their newborn baby.

Maralee’s rep recently said he had done “nothing” to provide for the baby, despite allegedly being ordered to pay her more than $40,000 a month.

Earlier this year, she demanded that he pay her $47,000 a month and $1 million in legal costs.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Maralee claims the basketball player has an “income of $9.7 million on his own.”