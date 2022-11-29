Viral! Explosion for the tremendous video of Maria Fernanda Callejón in a micro-bikini at 56

The actress who recently confirmed her romance with Fernando Gamboa, filmed herself in a bikini showing her natural curves without any filters or photoshop and wearing a super sexy printed micro-bikini.

“What a hill Fer”, “How good a real woman”, “A total bomb”, were some of the messages left by the crazy followers with the great body of Maria Fernanda Callejon.

Break the net with the most infernal photo of Flavia Palmiero in colaless

Another famous woman who continues to show that at 56 is more explosive than ever is Flavia Palmiero. The former host is not afraid of showing her natural figure by publishing photos without retouching or photoshop and this time she was no exception.

Always active on social media Flavia Palmiero She continues to promote her bikini and swimwear brand and has now caused a sensation with her red-hot designs.

Flavia Palmiero She launched a line of super sexy red one-pieces and micro-bikinis and, as always, she was in charge of modeling and showing them without anesthesia.

flavia palmiero colorada 1.jpg

The photos not only drove their fans crazy, but also sparked a whole storm of the most spicy comments. “Ugh you break it all”, “Beautiful and natural”, “Always the most bomb”, they wrote crazy.

Flavia Palmiero paralyzed Cannes

Accompanying your partner, Flavia Palmiero walked the red carpet of the most glamorous festival together with figures such as Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Kaia Gerber, Kristen Stewart, Tom Cruise and even Charlotte Casiragui and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

For the occasion, Flavia Palmiero wore two spectacular dresses from the Argentine Gabriel Lage who a few weeks ago was elected by the Queen Letizia to dress her at a gala dinner for the emir of Qatar and his wife.

Posing in her powder pink one-shoulder floral design, Flavia shared photos of her experience and followers erupted in praise. “Wow, did you really wear that?”, “What a luxury”, “Spectacular how elegant you are”, “Precious!”, they wrote.