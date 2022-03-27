Viral Facebook | Fossil of a T-Rex disappeared and Dwayne Johnson is the main suspect for a misunderstanding | TheRock | South Dakota | USA | United States | Mexico | stories | trends | nnda nnrt | STORIES

On a property in South Dakota (United States), back in 1990, two brothers discovered the fossil of a tyrannosaurus rex. From that moment on, the skeleton was exhibited in a museum owned by its discoverers. But the story changed completely due to a legal dispute that ended with the actor. Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as ‘The Rock’, implicated in the loss of the fossil.

In 2018, the mediation of a judge gave one of the brothers the right to sell the skeleton of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, popularly called ‘Stan’. Two years later he put it up for auction and raked in $31.8 million from an anonymous buyer. The identity of the new owner became a headache for scientists, since they consider that the fossil is of great value and its whereabouts must be known.

A short time later, a National Geographic reporter managed to find the whereabouts of the T-Rex fossil, also knowing that it will become the new attraction of the Abu Dhabi museum when it opens its doors in 2025, as confirmed by the Department of Culture and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates.

Natural History has a new home in Saadiyat Cultural District from 2025. pic.twitter.com/8rI88BCP35 — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) March 23, 2022

However, the road to find ‘Stan’ was not easy and in the middle of it one of the most recognized and beloved Hollywood actors of recent years was involved: Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’. The former WWE wrestler was involved with the loss of the fossil after the skull of a dinosaur very similar to ‘Stan’ was released in an interview he gave.

For this reason, ‘The Rock’ had to publish a statement through his social networks explaining that the fossil he has in his residence is a replica of ‘Stan’, and to prove this he uploaded a photo of the people who did it at the Institute Black Hills.

“If I were the proud owner of the real ‘Stan,’ I’m sure I wouldn’t keep it in my office,” he said, saying he would have given it to a museum. Johnson further explained that he is a great lover of science and paleontology and that he is fascinated by ‘Stan’ because he surely survived “brutal fights in his life.”