Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is The Reason Beyoncé Stops Doing Interviews

Queen Bey is in it Renaissance time. Even before releasing the 2022 album, Beyoncé rarely gave interviews, and now fans think they know why. Here’s what Bey Hive says about a viral, vintage, and cringe-worthy interview with Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks interviewed Beyoncé – and it went viral on social media years later

Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyra Banks, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z during a basketball game | James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images

She is a Grammy Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, activist and actress. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is the artist behind Renaissance, released in 2022 alongside the single “Break My Soul”. As one of music’s biggest stars, Beyoncé rarely does interviews and rarely captions her social media posts.

Several years ago, Queen Bey appeared as a guest on Tyra Banks’ show. A music video recently surfaced that could contribute to Beyoncé’s elusive interviews. In it, the host asked if fans were ready for a “different” interview with Beyoncé. This included many puns and different ways of saying Beyoncé’s name.

“Buy-once, when was the last time you bought something from a store? »

“Brie-yoncé, what is your favorite type of cheese? »

“Grey-oncé, when you grow up, are you going to dye your hair?” »

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/09z3qcegpHU?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Beyoncé fans react to her interview with Tyra Banks

Sometimes the artist responded with a laugh. Other times she seemed indifferent. Banks also popped questions using Beyoncé’s alter-ego, Sasha Fierce, saying, “Washa Fierce, do you sing in the shower? »

“Josh-a Fierce, which ‘Josh’ do you think is the sexiest,” Banks asked as photos of Josh Brolin and Josh Lucas appeared onscreen. The host even asked questions with “ahoy,” because Beyoncé likes to vacation on boats. Some fans (and celebrities) reacted to the music video, including Nope actor Keke Palmer.

“They’re tearing it up in the comments”, Palmer tweeted. “That’s all ‘once’ to me lol. »

“This is so cringeworthy, and I can’t even imagine what Beyoncé was thinking,” wrote one Reddit user. “I’m sure Beyoncé told her management team never to hire her on those cheap talk shows again. »

“That’s why Bey doesn’t do interviews anymore,” added another Reddit user. Of course, Beyoncé did not react to this now viral music video.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/7UgIGVDEs_8?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Why doesn’t Beyoncé do interviews anymore?

Of course, Beyoncé hasn’t revealed the official reason why she skips most interviews. In 2020, Beyoncé officially announced she was “slowing down” after a whirlwind creative experience black is kingrehearse for Coachella and hang out HOMECOMING: a film by Beyoncé on Netflix.

” [I’ve] absolutely changed [this year]. It would be hard to experience life in a pandemic and current social unrest and not be changed,” Beyoncé said, according to W Magazine. “I’ve learned that my voice is clearer when I’m still. I really cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and let go of the stressful things in my life.

RELATED: Beyoncé: LeToya Luckett on her success – ‘It’s no surprise to me that she’s the icon that she is; She led by example