Viral | Julius Castro | The US students who gave their teacher a car because he lived far from school | Narration | EC Stories | nnda nnrt | WORLD

They say that teachers are important for our society, because they help train, teach and transmit knowledge, some even manage to earn the respect of their students. Such is the case of Professor Julio Castro, who is giving the time in the social networks for starring in a moving history viral. It all happened in Los Angeles, California (USA).

Julio Castro teaches math in high school YULA Boys. The teacher resides in the Santa Clarita Valley and it takes four hours to get to school. According to the newspaper Los Angeles Timeshe uses a scooter and the bus every week, because he doesn’t have a car.

a great crusade

Following that line, Castro he wakes up at 4 in the morning and returns home at 9 at night. One day the student Joshua Gerendash found the teacher looking at a collection of cars in Google hoping to find a comfortable one by $1,500.

When the students learned the story of the Peruvian-born teacher, they did a fundraiser to help him. After raising close to $30,000, they bought a 2019 Mazda 3 blue color. Although the car is already used, it has one year of insurance.

Teacher Julio Castro received a car from his students. (Photo: ABC7 | YouTube)

surprise at school

Once they made the purchase, the boys organized a party to give the teacher his new car. “She skips her lunch hour to attend to a student and stays after class. It also helps students who are not in their classes. He is very, very, very dedicated to our future.” Gerendash said.

A car-less math teacher commutes four hours. Surprise! Look what his students gave him https://t.co/1qkCmqMtyc — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 26, 2022

For its part, Castro He was moved when he received the gift and assured that this gesture motivates him to continue promoting the love for teaching: “It’s not just about knowing the answer, it’s about how to get to the answer… Math is a skill that is learned with practice and dedication, and as long as you give her respect, she will respect you. And don’t worry about the note, it will be seen in time.

According to the aforementioned medium, Julio Castro is a father of a family and earned a degree in Biology from the University of California. “I have relatives who don’t have papers, who aren’t documented, who have three jobs, are paid less than me and don’t complain. I am so grateful to have an amazing partner and amazing kids.” said the teacher.