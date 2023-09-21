Viral ‘Mexican Taylor Swift’ T-shirt: Who made it and where to compare?

Of all the merchandise sold before Taylor Swift’s concert in Mexico City, the ‘Mexican Taylor’ T-shirt was one of the ones that attracted the most attention.

The people who were in charge of this creative design are the creators of “Merch”. continuous line, Its founder is Anna Gaby, who along with her boyfriend He has made T-shirts for many celebrities Which has enthralled fans of artists such as: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, ‘Yo Soy Betti, La Fe’; Justin Bieber, among others.

His most recent work is called ‘Taylor Suave’ got huge success after the arrival of singer Taylor Swift, in country. The design consists of a montage of five most Mexican versions of the American singer: wearing a folkloric costume, holding flip-flops, eating a taco, buying bread and holding a Carta Blanca loggerhead, with the letters of the artist’s name in the colors of the flag of Mexico: green, White and red.

continuous line

In an interview for MVS Noticias Monterrey, Ana Gaby commented, “Our shirt went viral after a customer shared the photo online and commented that it would be her outfit for the airport, and a lot of people told us about the shirt. Started sending messages.”

And although the t-shirt design gained more popularity this year due to music festivals and national holidays ‘Taylor Suave’ was created last year Precisely so that fans can get it for Mexican Independence Day, thinking about things that represent Mexican culture and what Taylor Swift would look like if she were another citizen of the country.

Ana said, “We are very happy because in addition to the national shipments we made, we made several shipments to the United States for Mexican Swifties who wanted to feel our culture closer.”

And the popularity of the shirt was also so high were affected by plagiarismSince there were other people who used their designs, they also claimed that they had permission to sell the same T-shirts, told buyers that they were Linea Continua wholesalers, and that they were sellers certified by the store. , which was wrong.

continuous line

“Many of our followers commented on our publications defending us or shared our social networks so that they could make their purchases directly with us,” he said.

Another influential design was that of ‘Harry Styles’.

last year also Linea Continua featured a design that went viral by artist Harry StylesA T-shirt, titled ‘Harry Styles’, was also sold for the artist’s concerts in Mexico.

The most important thing is this Harry Styles’ official photographer, Anthony Phamshared the shirt on her Instagram stories, and asked for those who made it to get in touch.

“And that’s how we were able to meet Anthony in person and give him a shirt,” he recalled.

continuous line

Where to buy Linea Continua Design?

All of Linea Continua’s designs are available on their website www.regalalineastinua.com. And you can also contact her on Instagram as @lineastinua_mty

Next dates on which they will have their point of sale in Parque FundidoraFrom 29th September to 1st October 2023 it will be from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.