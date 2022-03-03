Viral Olaplex brand for ingredient that causes infertility

The hair brand Olaplexused mostly by professional stylists in beauty salons, has gone viral on the social network TikTok due to rumors that an ingredient used could cause infertility.

The products Olaplex are recognized for their use during the coloring process, these have gone viral after being banned in Europe. Since its use in salons several months ago, manufacturers have released a complete line for home use that includes eight products designed and formulated to treat hair damaged by bleaching.

According to the New York Post, Olaplex credits the patented ingredient bis-aminipropyl diglycol dilameth as the key to thickening hair strands that have been dry and weak.

The New York Post reported that health officials from the European Union and the United Kingdom announced a ban on a product from the brand, specifically Hair Perfector No. 3, which according to research shows that the ingredient butylphenyl methylpropional (lillial) could cause infertility, this being one of the most popular products in the line.

One TikTok user, Hasini Kay, in a post cited the UK legislative web engine as her source. According to Kay “some sources say that it is already reformulating, if not, it is likely that they will reformulate before the ban takes effect”.

Through Refinery 29, the brand reported the elimination of the ingredient butylphenyl methylpropion from manufacturing, so the product can be purchased in the future. They also expressed that Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is not yet banned.

“Olaplex takes the health of our consumers and regulatory compliance seriously. Although lilial was previously used as a fragrance in Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector was never an active or functional ingredient. Out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively removing lilial from our #3 Global Hair Perfector and have not sold any products using this ingredient in the UK or EU since January 2022.”

Several studies that have been done on the lilial ingredient indicate that it can cause adverse effects when ingested by animals and that there are no studies that can definitively say how it affects humans. This ingredient has been on the EU restriction list for several years, although the ban has not yet come into force.