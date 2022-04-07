viral photo | He is received as a doctor and fulfills his promise to give free consultations in his town and give away medicine | Trends | Social networks | Mexico | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

In social networks, he became viral the story of Edson Fernández, a doctor who recently graduated from university who fulfilled the promise he made to his mother some time ago: to give free consultations and medicine to the inhabitants of his town, located in the state of Veracruz (Mexico).

“A few years ago, before trying to enter my career, I promised my higher power that if I was accepted and successful in my studies, I would do health campaigns in my mother’s town, a fishing town with difficult access to a health system. health,” Edson wrote on his Facebook account.

The professional also shared a series of photos in which he shows how he is carrying out his promise.

Photo: Edson Fernandez / Facebook

Edson goes every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Salinas Beach, where he treats patients for free. In this way, it provides help to those who do not have access to basic health services.

Among the services available to the community are: glucose intake, blood pressure measurement, control of diabetes and hypertension, as well as urinary tract infection.

Photo: Edson Fernandez / Facebook

“Today, with great enthusiasm and with a full heart, I begin this promise that I hope to be able to grow and go much further”Edson Fernandez added.

As expected, his story soon went viral, filling with positive comments that recognized his dedication and commitment.

