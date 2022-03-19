Viral | The emotional story of the young man who finished his Medicine degree and celebrated it with his dog | Trends | Social networks | Argentinian | AR | stories nnda nnr | STORIES

For many, love for animals is important, because it develops emotional benefits in human beings. A clear example can be found in the incredible history by Gabriel Cardenas@gabrielito_9308). The young man received his medical degree in Argentina and, without hesitation, celebrated this fact next to his dog called “Potter”. Through the social mediathe emotional case went viral.

Gabriel Cardenasa native of Colombia, emigrated to Argentine lands to seek new opportunities. For this reason, the boy decided to study medicine at the National University of Rosario (UNR). After a long and complicated process, the Colombian did not give up and managed to finish his university stage.

He celebrated his graduation with his best friend

Against this background, Gabriel met with his friends to celebrate his graduation. As detailed, this achievement is not only his, but also his four-legged animal, which accompanied him unconditionally at the university.

In this sense, the user @gabrielito_9308 published a photograph with his beloved “Potter” in the middle of the celebration from your account Twitter. “It’s not just my medical degree, it’s ours! 6 years by your side”wrote Cárdenas, whose publication quickly became a trend.

It’s not just my medical degree, it’s ours!!!!

6 years by your side. pic.twitter.com/6pbW49Wukg – Gabriel Cárdenas (@gabrielito_9308) March 13, 2022

In the tender image, Gabriel appears in a suit, taking a paw from his pet, who also wears formal clothes to rise to the occasion. So far, the young man’s tweet exceeded 2 thousand retweets.

They are moved by the photo of the young man

For their part, netizens greeted the young doctor for his new stage and applauded Gabriel’s gesture. “Congratulations to both of you!”; “what a mate! Excellent picture. May it accompany you for many more years!; “what a beautiful image! And what a generous idea your thanks, not just any”were some of the comments.

Why is the dog a friend of man?

Dogs generally manage to establish a unique relationship with their handlers. This bond is characterized by loyalty and unconditional love, which is why many consider this animal to be a friend’s best friend.