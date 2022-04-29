Viral: The story of the ‘Jungle Dress’, the iconic green dress worn by Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace | United States | Grammys | Stories | nnda nnrt | STORIES

In beauty contests and musical events, celebrities wear their best suits and dresses are possibly the ones that attract the most attention. Precisely, when it comes to dresses, the most iconic is still the green ‘Jungle Dress’, made famous by Donatella Versace, the famous Italian designer, and Jennifer López. Meet the history behind that dress that marked an era and was made viral.

At the end of 1999, another edition of the Met Gala, the most important event in fashion and whose theme revolved around Rock Style. One of her guests for that year was Donatella Versace, the Italian fashion house heiress who had lost her brother two years earlier.

The fashion designer wore a green dress that day that caught the eyes of all those present. The green garment had an infinite neckline and a front opening: it was the ‘Jungle Dress’, as Bazaar recalls.

Neither Charlize Theron, Christina Riccie, Whitney Houston or even Jennifer Lopez herself managed to wear an outfit that aroused criticism as the ‘Jungle Dress’ did that day.

Jennifer Lopez went viral the ‘Jungle Dress’

At the MET Gala in 1999, one of the most delighted with the dress was the singer JLO, as she explains bazaarso she decided to wear it the following year at the Grammy Awards, where she was nominated.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress also revealed that she was about to wear a white outfit on the recommendation of her personal stylist, but at the last moment she changed her mind.

In addition to Donatella, Geri Halliwell, one of the Spice Girls, had worn the green dress and the actress Sandra Bullock had also been encouraged by the ‘Jungle Dress’, although in a different color. Despite this, JLO continued with her purpose. “This is what I’m going to wear. It is done”said.

Twenty years after wearing the ‘Jungle Dress’ on the Grammys red carpet, JLO once again dazzled the world by donning the dress, at Donatella’s request, as part of the show to close the Spring/Summer 2020 collection in Milan.

When is the MET Gala 2022?

The Met Gala 2022 It will take place on May 2, 2022 and is called In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The theme will revolve around Gilded Glamour, “Glamor of the Golden Age” of the United States, especially New York City.