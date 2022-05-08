VIRAL TIKTOK | Girl scares her father while playing virtual reality and a ‘tragedy’ almost occurs | Trends | tik tok | Anthony Caputo | Social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

In TikTok I know viralized a video which amassed over 38 million views. We refer to the clip published by the actor Anthony Caputo (@iamhear_official). During the recording, the producer also got the shock of his life when his family prepared a “terrifying” prank for him. The episode has already become a trend in USA.

The virtual reality it changes the way people see the world. Even the video game that offer this original and unique experience allow players to forget about their surroundings. This was confirmed Caputo.

As detailed Europe Press, Anthony Caputo decided to dive into “Face Your Fears 2″a horror game in which you face all kinds of dangers while discovering the secrets that an isolated mansion keeps.

The moment when the girl scares her dad

Despite your fears, @iamhear_official does not stop, but the situation when his family shows him the path to follow. “No, I can’t go! Can’t. My brain won’t let me push the thing up.” says the father of the family.

However, the Canadian artist continues until his character dies. Immediately, Anthony takes off his virtual reality visor and her little girl appears daughter with a scary makeup. Faced with this totally unexpected scene, Caputo throws himself to the ground and hides in panic.

It was a bad joke

10-year-old Valentina Caputo, her sister Briana Succo and their mother Valerie Caputo joined forces to organize the ‘capsule’. “In our family we are very pranksters, we usually do them. We thought it was a perfect opportunity to give Anthony a little scare.” Anthony’s wife confessed.

Who is Anthony Caputo?

The portal IMDb explained that Anthony Caputo is an actor and producer who has been married to Valerie Caputo since July 12, 2008. The artist known for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017), “Fireworks” (2018) and “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” (2016).