Viral TikTok: Medical student faints during his first surgical procedure | Videos | Social media

Medicine is a highly demanded career, but it involves pain and blood. For some, seeing those things is a problem. This has been demonstrated by a student who has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user Sara AD has shared a funny video on her personal account, where a young man dressed in a uniform is seen. According to the author of the clip, this boy would be her brother and was in her first surgical intervention.

Despite his emotion, the young man fainted from the shock and was unable to complete the procedure. His colleagues, on his part, had to remove him from the room to help him and the doctors with the most experience burst out laughing after what happened.

As expected, his companions recorded the event through photographs that were shared by the sister of the fainted young man. The hilarious anecdote of the surgeon doctor has almost 4 million views and more than 600,000 likes.

Architecture student puts columns to the gingerbread house of his girlfriend

In some parts of the world it is customary to build gingerbread houses for Christmas. In this way, a young couple got together to build a gingerbread house, but the credit ended up with only one of them. TikTok user @mnoobmaster69 shared the video in which she commented that her crush is an architecture student.

In the scene, a young man appears who placed one of the columns made of biscuit next to the icing to prevent it from falling. Immediately afterwards, in the following clip, the final result of the gingerbread house that the user’s lover put together is observed.

Woman climbs a mechanical game, faints and loses even her wig

Through the security cameras of an amusement park, the curious moment that a young woman lived who went up to a mechanical game together with her partner without imagining that she would have an embarrassing experience was captured. The images are viral on Facebook.

Some women climbed the attraction known as Slingshot without knowing that they would star in a hilarious scene that attracted the attention of thousands worldwide. The incident happened in the United States.