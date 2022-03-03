Viral Twitter | She went to the United States to pursue his dreams and ended up working with Adam Sandler | Trends | Social networks | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Through social media, went viral the story of Andrea Ferrero, a young woman from Venezuela who traveled to the United States to study music and perfect herself on the guitar until she came to work with the renowned actor Adam Sandler.

“To think that a few years ago I was in my room in Caracas watching his movies… Do you believe me if I tell you that the one who accompanies me in the photo is my boss?”wrote the girl, through her Twitter account @Andreafguitar.

As he said, his vocation was always in music. From a very young age he participated in various groups as a guitarist; however, he knew that dedicating himself to music in Caracas, Venezuela, was somewhat complicated.

Today I go through Twitter to tell how I got here.

I am writing this from Los Angeles, CA.

To think that a few years ago I was in my room in Caracas watching his movies…

Do you believe me if I tell you that the one accompanying me in the photo is my boss?

For this reason, from a very young age he set himself the goal of continuing his musical studies outside his country. That was how he decided to enter Berklee, one of the most prestigious music schools in the world.

Despite having problems when auditioning, such as the speed of her Internet connection, Andrea managed to apply to the institution. Months passed and, unexpectedly, the school offered him a scholarship for his studies.

I found a way to audition online, but that was also a problem because of the internet at home. I tried several times since before the audition they sent a test to measure the speed of the internet and mine failed all the attempts. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/2WZ8FX3Px8 — Andrea Ferrero (@Andreafguitar) February 24, 2022

Perseverance

However, she did not have the money to pay for her travel and stay, so she started a GoFundMe campaign and received the support of friends and family. In this way he managed to travel to Boston, where he spent years studying.

The experience of studying at Berklee was not without its challenges. Having few resources, he had to share a room with other people. He even burned down the building where he lived.

Shortly before graduating from Berklee, Andrea met Adam Sandler, who was shooting a movie in the town of Salem, near Boston. Since the actor is a music lover, they became friends and wrote to each other frequently.

Nowadays I’m part of the whole musical process in the movies, from working with the music editors to working with the supervisors, and I’m even starting to work with the composer on the recordings of some guitar tracks for the movies. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/TAEgCHBXdQ — Andrea Ferrero (@Andreafguitar) February 24, 2022

After forging a great friendship, The young woman traveled to Los Angeles to do an internship at the actor’s production company.

Finally, shortly after completing her internship, Andrea Ferrero moved to California to work on the entire sound and music process for Sandler’s films, supporting the composers and sound engineers.

Users of social networks have congratulated the young woman for the dedication and effort she has put into achieving her goals. So far, her story has received more than 240,000 likes..

Whom Adam Sandler?

Adam Richard Sandler was born in 1966 and is recognized worldwide for being an American actor, screenwriter and film producer. After becoming a cast member of Saturday night Live, starred in a host of Hollywood movies that have grossed close to two billion dollars at the box office. She is recognized for her roles in Jack and Jill, Punch-Drunk Love (2002), spanglish (2004), Reign Over Me (2007), Funny People (2009), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019).