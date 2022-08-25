viral video | a couple’s method for their dog to take her medicine | United States | TikTok | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

When dogs get sick and need to be given medication, many owners have to do all kinds of juggling so that they end up ingesting it. However, one couple showed that it is possible for them to take their pills with a simple method. the video was made viral in TikTok.

The video was posted last Tuesday by a couple on the TikTok account @thedaisydoodlegirl, which was created for their dog Daisy, a goldendoodle.

In the images, its owner is seen apparently cutting some food, while the pet is expectantly very close to him. What the dog doesn’t know, Parade explains, is that there is a pill hidden in a dog treat.

Suddenly, the person dropped the disguised pill and Daisy ran in search of it, thinking she was getting away with it.

“Oh Daisy, you got it”said the man, while his partner recorded the moment.

The “best trick ever seen”

The video of the peculiar hoax, subtitled “Burlado?”, exceeded two million views in less than 24 hours.

Users, many of them dog owners, were amazed by the trick and said they will use it at the required times.

“Do you have to be convinced you’re committing a crime to take your pill? That’s hysterical.”, “As a dog trainer for 17 years, I have never seen anything so flawless,” were some of the outstanding comments.

