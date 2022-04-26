viral video | An impersonator posed as Bono in a restaurant: he ate for free and posed with the owners | Trends | Social networks | VIRAL

The owners of the “Tex-Mex” cuisine restaurant called “Mi Cocina”, located in the city of Dallas (Texas, USA), they could not believe it. Bono, lead singer of the legendary Irish band U2, and a world star, had entered his place to eat.

The meeting, how could it be otherwise, was immortalized in a photograph that was published on the establishment’s social networks.

“You never know who you’ll meet in this place! We hope you enjoyed your time at ‘My Kitchen, Bono. Greetings!”wrote the owners of the restaurant, who decided not to charge the man for consumption.

The publication began to fill with hundreds of likes, but many users began to notice something strange in the capture.

Photo: Highland Park Village/Facebook

“Bono’s sixth cousin on his mother’s side,” said one user, ironically. “Thanks for the laughs. They are very dumb”, “It is not even close”, “Did they give you free chips with sauce?”, “When the Wish bonus finally reaches the malls”, “I met him in 2014 in a church. It is very obvious that it is not him”, were some of the comments that, as a mockery, made the owners know that it was not the singer.

Thus, it was learned that it was a Bono impersonator who carried the joke to the end. He left grateful and well fed, without the owners knowing his true identity.

The fact reached local television, where the presenters could not help but laugh when they revealed the story:

who is bonus

Paul David Hewson (Dublin, May 10, 1960) better known by his stage name Bondis an Irish musician, known for being the vocalist of the rock group U2 and a political activist, especially committed to combating poverty in Africa and in favor of canceling the external debt of third world countries, work recognized among others for his consecutive nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005 and 2006. He is an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Where does Bono Vox live?

According to Wikipedia, vox-bonuswhose real name is Paul David Hewson, He lives in Killiney (south of Dublin) with his family and shares, together with The Edge, a villa in the French town of Èze in the Alpes-Maritimes department, as well as an apartment in The Dakota in Manhattan.

Why is Bonus called Bonus?

It is said that he was nicknamed “vox-bonus” by his friend Gavin Friday (having a nickname was essential to belong to the band). At first he didn’t like the name; however, when he found out that translated it meant “good voice”, I accept it. Paul David Hewson was known as “Bond” since the late 1970s, details the website Buscabiografias.com.