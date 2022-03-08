viral video and controversy – Nerd4.life

A strange story coming from India and circulating on Twitter in these hours shows how far it can go console warstarring a anesthetist of a well-known hospital that apparently indulged in the war against the “Xbots” during its shift in the operating room, complete with video testifying that then sparked strong controversy.

Twitter user Shreeveera found himself in an intense console war-themed discussion, which pushed him far too far: intent on fighting for the superiority of his console (obviously PlayStation) and challenged to prove that he is actually a doctor, did not hesitate to broadcast a video directly from operating roomhowever, showing a freshly anesthetized patient ready for surgery.

All this to support your discussion with greater force: a real one war against some “Xbots”, as reported by the doctor-console warrior, or apparently Xbox supporters. Although it may make you smile, it also represents a decidedly inconvenient situation for a doctor, both as regards the transmission of the video with a lot of patient and for the fact that, evidently, the anesthetist was taken by the console war just during a shift of the his very delicate work, as also reported by Dexerto.com, showing some screenshots of the furious discussion.

The video was then removed and the user published a public apology for the behavior, but this obviously did not avoid the wave of indignation on social media, which then also resulted in a real hospital review bombing in which the doctor in question operates. In short, another clear demonstration of how the console war can lead to decidedly unpleasant consequences for everyone.