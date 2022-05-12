Viral video exposes how fries are made at McDonald’s

Midtime Editorial

CDMX / 11.05.2022 18:37:31





everyone has eaten potato chips either on the street or in a restaurant, but how do they prepare them? A user of TikTok was given the task of explaining how they are carried out for their preparation at a popular fast food restaurant.

was the account @essentialmcdonalds that revealed the mysteries that many people have wondered, because that product has ended up being one of the most consumed not only in Mexico, but in much of the world.

How are McDonald’s fries made?

Said account began frozen potatoes must be placed andn the fryer with a lot of oil and take them out and put them in every 30 seconds, repeating this about three minutes until they are perfectly cooked. In the end, only salt will be added so that they are ready for consumers.

In case they are natural potatoes, the procedure is very similar, although now eight minutes will be spent and ingredients such as: a tablespoon of sugar to the liquid, two teaspoons of salt and half a tablespoon of vinegar.

Until now the video has millions of views and has become a trend on TikTok for the details that are given to prepare the famous french fries of a renowned fast food restaurant.