Viral video of Henry Cavill asking Margot Robbie for an autograph

when we think of henry cavill It seems almost impossible to us that he is as much a fan of pop culture as we are, but in reality this super sexy 39-year-old actor is actually like a little boy who gets excited about video games and who dreams of meeting his favorite artists, That's why we remember how a few years ago he made a huge line to get the autograph of one of his FAVORITE actresses

Henry Cavill asks Margot Robbie for an autograph and she reacts

On a day that will simply go down in history, the actor who gives life to Superman entered the 2016 Comic Con like any other fan to meet none other than the cast of ‘Suicide Squad’.

Although we think that perhaps he simply went to support his teammates Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto Y Cara Delevingne, which are also part of DC Comics, the reality is that a picture says more than a thousand words and Henry Cavill’s happy reaction to getting an autograph from Margot Robbie shows us that he is a big fan of the beautiful Australian actress.

The lucky witnesses and fans who witnessed the funny moment could not believe that the Man of Steel himself made a long line to get an autograph from his favorite artists, you may wonder how he managed to go unnoticed, well, the handsome actor who keeps a relationship with Natalie Viscuso, wore an Anonymus mask while standing in line.

In a video showing the historic moment, we see how the entire cast of antiheroes reacted to the moment that henry cavill He took off his mask, between laughs and shouts, the actor made us fall in love since his fan geek mode is simply adorable.