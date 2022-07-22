Viral video of when the earth swallows a truck in New York – USA – International

The inhabitants of the Bronx in New York have been denouncing for months the poor state of the roads and streets of some neighborhoods. The danger became apparent after a vehicle fell onto an open highway.

After listening to the neighbors’ complaints, the New York media ‘CBS2’ arrived at the site on July 18 to review the situation. The site located on Radcliffe Avenue had an opening in the ground with a length of more than two meters.

The program’s reporters showed the images of the hole on social networks. Just a few hours later and while the cameras were recording, they captured the moment in which the earth ‘swallowed’ a truck that was parked to one side.

A year ago, a similar hole was opened on that same street. The authorities are now investigating if this new accident had to do with that one or if it was produced solely by the rains that have hit the city.

The Department of Environmental Protection promised that they would review the causes so that it does not happen again. The opening has not yet been fixed and because of it, the water service continues to be cut off in the entire neighborhood.

The video

The residents of Morris Park, in the Bronx, were spectators of a tragic event. Although there were no injuries, the truck remained at the bottom of the hole in the ground.

The owner of the white vehicle is Tony Papadodoulos, who assured the television network ‘CBS 2’ that he is grateful to be alive and to have gotten out of the car before the fact.

The car was parked on the curb when out of nowhere, the ground under the truck began to recede. In a matter of a few seconds you can see how he leaned to the left and with a strong blow fell immediately.

In the recording, that already has more than two million reproductions, the screams and alarms of the neighborhood are heard when they see what happened.

