viral video | Security officer fired for singing at Taylor Swift concert | Tiktok | United States | NDA NNRT | Use

taylor swift is touring usa And ‘little things’ happen at each of the artist’s concerts that eventually come to an end Viral on social media for various reasons, And this time was no exception. Why? Well, a security agent was recorded singing loudly during a presentation in Minneapolis, but when the video reached millions of people, the company that hired him didn’t hesitate to fire him. Did.

our unlucky hero is called Kelvin Denkerthat was recorded last june Alisa Moloney (@anmaloney) Singing ‘cruel Summer’ In this US Bank Stadium while performing his duties as a security guard, due to which he ‘became a sensation amongSwifties,

He The footage has been viewed over 2.9 million times And, for common people it would be somewhat harmless, but some officials thought the opposite and it is quite right denker who told it on their channel @calvindenker,

I knew they’d fire him

,When it went viral, I thought this video would be enough to get me fired.….that night a guard saw me singing and dancing, he bent over to warn me about another employee who had gone viral in another city for the same thing; The regional managers were furious”,

First Bestthe company that hired him will run into viral video of kelvinHe worked as a security agent at the same stadium, but at concerts Ed Sheeran, After this he told that he has been separated as an ally.

“I don’t know why they care about it… I thought it was a big propaganda Best…a few days ago, when they sent me an official termination form, they said I violated the company’s policy of taking video in uniform.He Full time software engineer who works for programs for fun The video was offered to be removed, but the company stuck to its position.

He Enjoyed Being Famous for “15 Minutes”

Kelvin He does not regret his experience, does not consider the company’s actions to be fair, but has refused to take legal action. Of course, he got a lot of support from his community, such as fans Taylor Swift,

“Swifties overall love that video. someone said i have the energy of a Golden Retriever in the video and I love it. Was it all that exciting to go viral to get your 15 minutes of fame? It was worth it and I wouldn’t take it back”Sentenced.

