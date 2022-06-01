Viral! Video shows Raphy Pina from jail

circulate in the social networks a video where you see the music producer raphy pinafrom the level 3 cell in Guaynabo in Puerto Rico, after being sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms.

As can be seen, the cell is small and there is a mattress and a toilet. Meanwhile, the businessman was talking to a person on the other side of the bars.

about prison

The lawyer Maria Dominguez who explained for the Univisión program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, how his client’s days will be, explained that he will share a cell with another detainee, in a penitentiary that has a prison population of 1,300 inmates in total, and less than half has the vaccines against COVID-19.

Because of this post protocol provision pandemicthe producer is prohibited from visiting his relatives.

Read more: Raphy Pina, with “uncontrolled” sugar, is hospitalized in an emergency in prison

He also stated that he will only be able to receive a total of 360 dollars a month from his family or friends, which will be in an account, a figure that he can spend on the purchase of food, snacks and shoes.

What happened to Raphy Pina?

Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, the man behind the successful reggaeton collaborations was found guilty of violating the federal weapons law, receiving a sentence of 3 years and 5 months, during which time he will remain in prison without the right to be released on bail. In addition, he will have to pay a fine equivalent to 150 thousand dollars.

This process is not recent, since its history with the justice of Puerto Rico It began in 2015, when he pleaded guilty to the charge of mortgage fraud; also for illegal possession of weapons. What happened prevented him from keeping any type of artifact with the same characteristics in his possession.

Taking his artistic career seriously, he made the decision to found his own record label in 1996.

By 2020, an investigation was opened for having weapons in one of his houses based in Puerto Rico.

In order not to repeat history, Raphy Pina defended himself, declaring that he had no knowledge of these elements, adding that several people entered that space.

While waiting for the final evaluation of the judge, he had to use an electronic shackle. Due to the last events that he starred in while on parole, they were enough for Judge Francisco Besosa, of the federal court of Puerto Rico, to take action and declare him guilty.

With international information