Viral Video Shows Teen Ariana Grande ‘Sexualized and Infantilized’ on Nickelodeon Channel

A video showing superstar Ariana Grande in sexualizing situations when she was 16 on the set of ‘Sam and Cat’ has resurfaced and is shocking the internet.

On would have almost forgotten, but before selling millions of albums and filling concert halls, Ariana Grande played comedy. For four seasons, from 2010 to 2013, she played the role of Cat Valentine in the series Victorious on Nickelodeon. Her character was so successful that she even got her spin-off, Sam and Catwith Jennette McCurdy, the heroine of the channel’s other flagship series at the time, iCarly. Precisely, Jennette McCurdy has just released a shocking book about her childhood and what Nickelodeon did to her. And in all this chaos, a very disturbing video of Ariana Grande has resurfacedas detailedThe Independent.

everyone keeps bringing ariana grande for stan drama against jennette and idk why. let’s not forget, ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of dan schneider. this is why she doesn’t talk about the role of cat valentine anymore. they sexualized and infantilized her. pic.twitter.com/72MrdW2j33 — khalia. | FLOnomenal stan ☀️ (@VERONASFILMS) August 11, 2022

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a young actress “sexualized and infantilized”, believes the Internet user who shared it. In this video, taken from the website The Slapcreated by the channel to broadcast behind-the-scenes and exclusive footage from Sam and CatAriana Grande, then 16 years old, appears alone in front of the camera.

The screenwriter in sight

From her room, Ariana Grande (aka Cat Valentine) is therefore filmed saying and doing things that seem inappropriate for his age and the channel’s audience for which it turns. We see her for example sticking a finger in her throat, pouring a bottle of water on her chest while pretending to try to drink upside down, or even trying to “make potato juice” while emitting noises more than suggestive.

These various clips and the filming of the series itself were done by screenwriter Dan Schneider. It’s him who is directly pointed out by fans of Grande and McCurdy today. However, when the series Sam and Cat stopped after only one season in 2014, no charges had been brought against him. He would have left Nickelodeon in 2018 following “verbal abuse” towards his colleagues according to the Times.

Dan Schneider has not reacted to this video since it resurfaced on Twitter in recent days. Neither did Ariana Grande. Since leaving Nickelodeon for her burgeoning career as a solo singer, the artist no longer evokes this part of his life before.

Read also ⋙ Cult of beauty, injunction to thinness, sexualization… a report denounces sexism in advertising

⋙ Tiktok: when a viral video makes it seem that women’s skin peels off after their period