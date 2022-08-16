Viral Video Shows Teen Ariana Grande ‘Sexualized and Infantilized’ on Nickelodeon Channel

We would have almost forgotten, but before selling millions of albums and filling concert halls, Ariana Grande played comedy. For four seasons, from 2010 to 2013, she starred as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorious. Her character was so successful that she even got her spin-off, Sam and Cat, starring Jennette McCurdy, the heroine of the channel’s other flagship series, iCarly. Precisely, Jennette McCurdy has just released a shocking book about her childhood and what Nickelodeon did to her. And in all this chaos, a very disturbing video of Ariana Grande has resurfaced, as detailed by The Independent.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a young actress “sexualized and infantilized”, believes the Internet user who shared it. In this video, from The Slap website, created by the channel to broadcast behind the scenes and exclusive images of Sam and Cat, Ariana Grande, then aged 16, appears alone in front of the camera.

From her bedroom, Ariana Grande (aka Cat Valentine) is therefore filmed saying and doing things that seem inappropriate for her age and the audience of the channel for which she is filming. We see her for example sticking a finger in her throat, pouring a bottle of water on her chest while pretending to try to drink upside down, or even trying to “make potato juice” while emitting noises more than suggestive.

These different clips and the filming of the series itself have (…)

