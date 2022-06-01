Viral video: ‘Spider-Man’ makes a spectacular entrance at a children’s party and the children’s reaction goes viral | TikTok | Brazil | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Spider-Man has become the favorite superhero of millions of children in the world, and it is not in vain that parties with his theme have been held in recent years. In Brazil, a ‘Spider-Man’ impersonator made a spectacular entrance into a house that surprised a group of children. The reaction turned viral in TikTok.

The clip was shared on TikTok by Brazilian user Piter Pereira (@piter.pereira), who usually dresses up as Spider-Man to appear at children’s parties. In the images you can see how the superhero appears surprisingly on one of the walls of the house where the party of a boy named Aaron was celebrated.

Most of the children couldn’t believe what they were seeing at the time and when ‘Spider-Man’ began to perform complicated maneuvers, they celebrated his presentation with shouts and clapping. Some parents who were in the yard recorded the moment.

“Arriving at Prince Aaron’s Party”the clip was titled, published in the middle of this month.

The video exceeded one and a half million views and reached 56 thousand likes. In addition, users highlighted the children’s joy at seeing their favorite superhero.

“Children’s joy is priceless,” one user wrote. “Keep going Spider-Man making kids happy,” another follower commented.

