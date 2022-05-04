Viral Video | Teacher reviews a student’s exam and sees that he asked ‘sorry Chayanne’ | VIRAL

Bill @profestiktokers from TikTok He starred in a very curious scene that has been a trend in recent days. It’s about a viral video that shows how a teacher had an unforgettable experience when correcting his students’ exams. “Teachers never get bored”, is the description and shows how a student asks ‘excuse me Chayanne’ next to a question. Users begged her to approve of him for liking good music.

The @profestiktokers account in TikTok, which is a group of teachers from the Colegio Experimental Paraguay – Brasil, Asunción, published an exam that one of the teachers had to correct. A student apologized in style.

In that way? The student wrote the chorus of the song “A century without you” by the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Chayanne next to one of the questions. As can be seen, the young man marked more than one option and seeing that his answer was invalid, he apologized.

“Teachers never get bored”, it is read in the description of the viral video, which adds a million reproductions and 55 thousand ‘likes’ since April 12. As expected, users did not take long to react to the images and commented on what happened.

One netizen begged him to approve because he likes Chayanne, while another told him he deserves extra points for ‘grabbing’ the sentiment. The community manager who manages the account said that they will take into account all the answers and, without a doubt, he will receive one or another point in the exam. The clip is a trend in Mexico and Paraguay.

Why the name Chayanne?

During the 1950s, the singer’s mother was a fan of the television series “Cheyenne,” centered on the story of a cowboy who had adventures in the Old West. For this reason, since she was 9 years old, Irma began calling little Elmer Figueroa Chayanne, as a sign of affection, the website eluniverso.com specifies.

How many fans does Chayanne have?

According to Milenio, Elmer Figueroa Arce, better known as Chayannehas conquered the hearts of thousands of people in the world, either with his songs “Fiesta en América”, “Tiempo de vals”, “Toreo” and with his posts on social networks, such as when he shared a photo without a shirt that ‘ ‘stole’ the breath of his 5.5 million followers.

What is Chayanne’s most romantic song?

According to the website eltop.com.mx, ‘I love you‘ is the Chayanne’s most romantic song. This song was released in 2000, as part of the album Simply, and its lyrics have made it one of the most acclaimed of the Puerto Rican

How old is Chayanne?

Elmer Figueroa Arcebetter known as Chayanne, Is 53 years old. He was born in Río Piedras -Puerto Rico- on June 28, 1968, according to Wikipedia information.

How did Chayanne become famous?

In 1988 he released a second album, also called Chayanneone of whose subjects, This rhythm is danced like this, became the best Latin video of the year according to MTV; That same year he signed an advertising contract with the multinational Pepsi-Cola that contributed to significantly increasing his popularity, says the website biografiasyvidas.com.

