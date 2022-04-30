Viral Video | Young Interviewed Google employees to find out what they studied to enter the company and answers surprise everyone | TikTok | trends | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Your username in TikTok is Adri and works for Google. The young woman had been receiving hundreds of messages from her followers to find out what knowledge one must have to enter the company and after several moons she made it possible. To do this, she interviewed seven co-workers and also revealed at the end of the video which career she studied.

“You always ask me the question, so I went to ask Googlers what they studied to get into Google”, It is read in the description of the video that Adri uploaded, who had previously uploaded content about what his work is in the company and his day to day.

However, its thousands of followers wanted to know more about the subject of what career to study to be part of the American company founded in September 1998, whose main product is a search engine created by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to the portal Definition.of.

It was thus that the tiktoker “grabbed” seven companions to clear up that concern. The first he interviewed was Ricki, who studied International Business at the Rotterdam School of Management. Later, she continued with a partner from the University of Los Andes, Colombia. She integrates the design staff.

@adri.zip You always ask me the question so I went to ask Googlers what they studied to get into Google 👩🏻‍🎓 #bigtech #google #carerasuniversitarias ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

She also asked a colleague who took the English Literature course at the University of California, United States. And to close with a flourish, Adri revealed that she studied Business Sciences at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona.

The video was uploaded on March 5 and since its publication date, the clip has 4.4 million views and 478 thousand likes. In this way, his followers were satisfied because they finally got rid of doubts and, in addition, they found out that there is a whole universe of careers in Google.

What is Google to the world?

Google is the most popular website in the world and the most used search engine worldwide. It is a subsidiary organization of the American multinational Alphabet Inc, which revolves around the company’s popular search engine.

What is a viral video?

A viral video is a video that becomes popular after being shared across the internet by multiple people through social media, online services, or specialized websites such as YouTube.

The reason why it is shared is because it causes fury and impact on the viewers who watch it, motivating them to spread it among all their acquaintances, and these in turn with their close circles and so on until reaching millions of views.

A viral video can have various types of content, ranging from the humorous to the tragic, and although in some cases, it could hurt susceptibilities, it can reach a large number of views in a short time.

How many views does it take for a video to go viral?

“For a video to be considered viral, it must be widely distributed on the web and reach a large number of views in a short time. There is no precise measure of how many views a video would have to have to be considered viral, but Business Insider did an article about it starting with the first million views. explains dineroenimagen.com.