Viral: Who are the two Cuban influencers who collided in Miami?

Cuban influencers La Damosky and La Cintumbare clashed on the radio show “Destino Talk”, hosted by Dominican influencers Destino Positivo and Fernan Show, La Damosky and Cuban opponent Esteban Rodríguez.

La Cintumbare, who recently criticized the Cuban mother, Amelia Calzadilla, and even told her to stop complaining and not have so many children, explained that she came to the Dominican Republic thanks to her husband’s work contract. They decided to settle there because the situation on the island is “difficult, complicated and sad.”

About his previous videos, praising Díaz-Canel and defending Castroism, the Cintumbare was questioned. «I want you, as a Cuban, to explain all that to me. And ask you, for you, is Cuba a dictatorship or not? Damosky asked him.

“The video I did. I did it because I felt like doing it. I did it because it was part of my way of drawing attention to everything, because I was looking to draw attention. And three, I have nothing to do with politics. I didn’t come here to talk about politics, don’t talk to me about dictatorship, nothing, that I don’t know anything about it, “said La Cintumbare.

And the thing exploded.

Cuban influencers in Miami

“You are disrespectful, as a Cuban mother and as a Cuban. You have talked about Cuban mothers, you are a scum, it is what you are, ”La Damosky stressed before describing her as a “communist” in the middle of the show.

«Glove face is you. I do and say what I want with my mouth. And I’ll do it again,” Cintumbare replied. Seconds later she left the program offended.

Who are these two influencers? Ariagna González, better known by “La Damosky”, is a Cuban who became known on social networks after viralizing videos using many words with the ending “osky”.

Before falling in Miami, he lived in Spain. While the Cintumbare began with revolutionary videos from Cuba, but since its release it has sparked controversy, even with reggaeton artists like Chocolate MC.

