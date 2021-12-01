Virgil Abloh: from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, the homage of the stars during the Louis Vuitton event in Miami

Celebrities, models, singers, musicians, stylists. For Virgil Abloh, the crowd of well-known faces who flocked to Miami for the Louis Vuitton fashion show were first and foremost friends and colleagues. Those with whom he shared the successes of work, the brightest ideas, the changes that have marked his creative and professional life. At the Marine Stadium in Miami, to attend the fashion show of the “Spin-off” collection, a continuation of the one for next spring / summer of the maison, and admire what turned out to be the last 10 garments designed by Virgil Abloh, at only 48 hours since his disappearance, everyone has arrived. From Kanye West, probably the one closest to the designer and architect, to Kim Kardashian, together again after the announced divorce, from Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky to Ricky Martin and Pharrell Williams, passing through Silvia Venturini Fendi with her daughter Delfina, Jonathan Anderson and the entire Off-White team from Milan.

Virgil Abloh: the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami to remember the late designer by our correspondent Serena Tibaldi 01 December 2021





Yet, despite the large number of celebrities present, few posts and stories on Instagram have been published: the maison’s request was in fact to maintain a certain discretion to best honor the memory of the deceased designer and it must be said that it was respected. Here are the official images released by Vuitton with the approval of the family.

