Virgil Abloh revives in the new Louis Vuitton collection

PARIS (AP) — Virgil Abloh died last November, but his spirit was alive yesterday at Paris Fashion Week on a spectacular, high-energy runway showcasing Louis Vuitton’s new men’s collection. .

A band of musicians gave a moving performance in a surreal installation of yellow brick pathways inside the Louvre, while Kendrick Lamar performed an ode to the American fashion star who designed Vuitton menswear from 2018 until his death.

“Long live Virgil…how many miles away?” Lamar rapped on the big show. The set was reminiscent of “The Wizard of Oz” and the childhood obsessions common in Abloh’s designs. A colorfully dressed marching band and dance group appeared at the beginning and end of the parade.

It was the first spring-summer collection not created by Abloh since he joined the house. Vuitton conceived it in his memory.

The presence of Omar Sy, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Joel Edgerton and Naomi Campbell demonstrated the enduring appeal of the couturier’s legacy.

It is a remarkable feat for a firm to emulate the styles of a former designer with originality. This was the case yesterday: from the quirky zigzag cut shirt hems to the 3D paper airplane appliqués on the suits and the otherworldly elongated silhouettes.

A finely tailored jacket with illusory prints offered one of the many touches of old-school luxury. Such moments seemed to surpass even Abloh’s own catwalk designs.

The house kept a careful line between the playful styles associated with it since 2018 and the luxury tailoring of the Kim Jones era. The runway’s strength lay in its many design feats. An example was the waist of a fitted double-breasted black jacket that created a V-shape on the side. The silhouette evoked the monogram of the house.