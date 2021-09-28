News

Virgil Griffith guilty in the North Korean case

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

That of Virgil Griffith is a familiar face in the world of cryptocurrencies, having contributed to the development of the platform on which ETH rests, holding the role of researcher in the Ethereum Foundation since 2016. Now he faces up to six and a half years in prison, but not for reasons directly related to trading : in April 2019 he participated in a conference organized in North Korea inherent in the themes of blockchain and virtual currencies.

The Virgil Griffith case: from the Ethereum Foundation to North Korea

A false step that a few months later cost him his arrest, thus ending up awaiting trial. Yesterday (Monday 27 September 2021) he declared himself responsible for the violation of theInternational Emergency Economic Powers Act in a New York court, pleading guilty with the prospect of a plea deal. The final sentence will be handed down in January 2022. He is currently behind bars in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the big apple, for violating the terms of his release on bail.

Virgil Griffith in 2017

Virgil Griffith in 2017 (photo: Lulu Lorien, Wikimedia)

Loading...
Advertisements

The contents of the offending presentation were never disclosed, but the lawyers have repeatedly stressed that it is easily available and accessible online by anyone. The defendant is found guilty of imparting useful skills to his North Korean audience recycling and for circumvent sanctions imposed on the country by the United States.

Despite residing in Singapore, Griffith has been designated as liable to arrest as a US citizen. During the summer it decided to sell its stake in the exchange Coinbase to support legal costs. Born in 1983, he is among other things the creator of WikiScanner.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

561
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
449
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
379
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
378
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
376
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
365
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
363
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
359
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
284
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top