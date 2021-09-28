Virgil Griffith guilty in the North Korean case

That of Virgil Griffith is a familiar face in the world of cryptocurrencies, having contributed to the development of the platform on which ETH rests, holding the role of researcher in the Ethereum Foundation since 2016. Now he faces up to six and a half years in prison, but not for reasons directly related to trading : in April 2019 he participated in a conference organized in North Korea inherent in the themes of blockchain and virtual currencies.

The Virgil Griffith case: from the Ethereum Foundation to North Korea

A false step that a few months later cost him his arrest, thus ending up awaiting trial. Yesterday (Monday 27 September 2021) he declared himself responsible for the violation of theInternational Emergency Economic Powers Act in a New York court, pleading guilty with the prospect of a plea deal. The final sentence will be handed down in January 2022. He is currently behind bars in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the big apple, for violating the terms of his release on bail.

Virgil Griffith in 2017 (photo: Lulu Lorien, Wikimedia)

The contents of the offending presentation were never disclosed, but the lawyers have repeatedly stressed that it is easily available and accessible online by anyone. The defendant is found guilty of imparting useful skills to his North Korean audience recycling and for circumvent sanctions imposed on the country by the United States.

Despite residing in Singapore, Griffith has been designated as liable to arrest as a US citizen. During the summer it decided to sell its stake in the exchange Coinbase to support legal costs. Born in 1983, he is among other things the creator of WikiScanner.