Virgin Active, the turning point arrives, the gym is released – BlogSicilia

There Virgin Active gym of via Ventura in Palermo was released from seizure on the basis of an application presented by the lawyer Valentina Castellucci in the interest of the same company in synergy with the lawyer Francesca Russo.

The Prosecutor returns the property

The Palermo Prosecutor’s Office returned the plexus of the Euro Real Estate Spa by Filippo Basile managed by the well-known Virgin Active brand, which it could reopen in the next few days after the sanitation scheduled for next Tuesday.

In particular, the proposal for the return of the property with a limit of maximum daily presences inside the complex was accepted by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The gym lawyers satisfied

“They express great satisfaction – say the lawyers Castellucci and Russo – first of all because the prolongation of the kidnapping would have involved the dismissal of dozens of employees, doing away with all the related activities, trainers and related services, which revolve around the functioning of this magnificent sports facility. Virgin Active is in fact an important economic and entrepreneurial reality of our city, which is finally returned to the Palermitans, to all the sportsmen who will be able to return to attend the Fitness Center “.

In fact, the suggestion indicated by the judge for preliminary investigations Fabio Pilato to find an agreement for the gymnasium to work in a narrow gauge was followed.

The message of the owners

A few days ago the message of the gymnasium to the citizens of Palermo: “We are waiting for justice to take its course and we are confident that this situation can evolve positively. We are following the story with great attention hoping to be able to announce the reopening to our 50 employees and collaborators as soon as possible, whose situation we particularly care about “.

“We also hope – wrote the company – to be able to give an answer to the our customers who have been waiting for news for months. Their messages of solidarity make us feel even more connected to this city that has welcomed us with great enthusiasm, proving to be particularly receptive to a philosophy that links fitness to well-being “.

