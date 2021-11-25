Virgin Galactic, what does whoever wins two $ 900,000 space tickets do after donating 10? Video

You donated $ 10 to a humanitarian organization last summer and almost forgot about it when you find billionaire Richard Branson on your doorstep announcing that you have won two Virgin Galactic space tickets worth $ 900,000: what would you do?

MORE INFORMATION

If you have any doubts, you can look at the expression of Keisha Schahaff, a 44-year-old teacher, who next autumn will take off for space with her 17-year-old daughter on board a space plane of the English baronet’s company. Branson last July 11 burned Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin in the race between billionaires to reopen the era of space tourism – that of suborbital flights from 80 to 100 kilometers of altitude – after that of the first seven pioneers between 2001 and 2009.

Wins two space tickets

That same day the entrepreneur-philanthropist-adventurer from spaceport America in New Mexico, astronaut wings just pinned to his chest, announced two things: that the price of tickets went up from 250 thousand to 450 thousand dollars (at the lowest price he had already sold them 600 in previous years) and which was giving away two tickets among those who would have made donations, through the Omaze online platform (not reachable in Italy), starting from 10 dollars to Space for Humanity, an NGO that aims to “improve (democratize ) access to space “. Democratize that? The theme is vast and little explored. However, so far only 603 people from Gagarin onwards have gone into space and until 11 July the tourists had been only 7 and multimillionaires. Now prices are dropping starting from those 450 thousand dollars, not exactly a “democratic” figure, but we’ll talk about it again: the space tourism market is booming and SpaceX’s Elon Musk has already sold the trip around Moon A to a Japanese billionaire / R 8 days, six nights, full board, panoramic view. And no lottery had so far given away tickets for a flight into space.

The fact is that 165,000 have accepted Branson’s invitation, donating a total of 1.7 million dollars. In recent days, the physical education teacher from the Caribbean archipelago of Antigua and Barbuda received an invitation to connect to a call in Zoom for “market research”. Just a trick to allow Branson to sneak into her little look in the meantime and surprise her. “So, are you happy to go to space?” he asked hugging her.

Yes, the teacher was very happy, very happy.

Paolo Ricci Bitti