Virgin reopens on January 7, collaborators and employees return to work after more than a year

The Virgin Active gym will reopen on January 7 and the 50 collaborators and direct employees will return to work from day 3. The latter had been placed in layoffs due to the troubled affair crossed by the structure in via Ventura, which ended up under seizure a year ago due to alleged irregularities in the renovation works. The company’s lawyers asked for and obtained the release from seizure, however ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office with some access regulations.

“Today the meeting with the company was held – says Marianna Flauto, general secretary of Uiltucs Sicily – and we had ample reassurance on the employment levels. The maintenance workers are already back in service while the rest of the staff will be recalled starting from 3 January. There was a risk that the company could close its doors but fortunately the situation seems to have improved. From 7 January, therefore, the activities will restart and for the employees, collaborators and all related industries we hope for a return to normality “.

“At the moment we are experiencing this news fills us with optimism. We remember that this story really risked ending badly, after more than a year of closure of the gym. Finally, a positive news that gives us hope for the future”, concludes Flauto.