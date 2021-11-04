Virginia and New Jersey, slap Biden

A cold shower for Joe Biden on his return from his trip to Europe. A year after the mid-term elections, Virginia sounds a wake-up call for the president and the Democrats, who were sensationally defeated in the elections for governor. Despite the campaign led by heavyweights of the Donkey like Barack Obama, Biden himself and his deputy Kamala Harris, in a state that in 2020 the current tenant of the White House won with over 10 points over Donald Trump, the Republican Glenn Youngkin, a candidate backed by the tycoon, surprisingly triumphed over current Governor Terry McAuliffe. Virginia had not elected a governor of the Grand Old Party for over ten years and the result of the election, considered a referendum on the Biden administration and his party, is a devastating blow to the Commander-in-Chief. To say all about his state of mind is his desolate face as he descends in the night from Marine One on the lawn of the presidential residence. In addition to being a threat to the control of Congress in November next year, the defeat also casts a shadow on the presidential elections of 2024. «I would like to thank my BASE for coming forward and voting for Youngkin. The Maga (Make American Great Again) movement is bigger and stronger than ever, and Glenn will be a great governor, ”Trump cheers.

In addition to the debacle in Virginia, however, another blow for the dem comes from New Jersey, where the confirmation of the current Democratic governor Phil Murphy on the Republican Jack Ciattarelli seemed obvious. The two, on the other hand, are head to head and the winner will probably be decided by a handful of votes. And then there is the failed referendum in Minneapolis to radically reform the police department involved in the death of African American George Floyd: voters rejected the idea of ​​replacing him with a new public safety body focused more on well-being, including mental , and on social services. A blow for the aspirations of the progressive left and the Black Lives Matter movement, but also for the chances of bringing home that reform at the national level promised by Biden and instead still mired in Congress.

The electoral blow adds to the collapse of Biden in the polls and the tripping of Senator Joe Manchin, who has blown (for now) the much-needed agreement on the maxi-package welfare and climate, on which the infrastructure plan also depends. Agreement that after months of tough negotiations between the moderate and progressive dems and the attempt to compromise on the downside (from 3,500 to 1,750 billion), was considered by the president to be within reach. While it is true that in Virginia it was local issues such as the state of the school system that held much of the candidates’ attention, experts say to dismiss the result as a matter in its own right would be a mistake. Some themes, such as discontent over the economic recovery, frustration with schools’ handling of the pandemic and security, are present across the country. And significant weight is due to Biden’s loss of confidence and his failure to keep the narrow dem majority in Congress compact to advance his economic and social agenda, which is stuck on Capitol Hill. Many believe that at this point we need a radical change of pace, otherwise the risk that the Donkey will lose control of the Chamber and Senate next year will be increasingly concrete.