Virginia Feito, author of ‘Mrs. March’

Virginia Feito was born in Madrid in 1988, and has lived in Paris on London where he studied English Literature and Drama at Queen Mary University and developed his love of gothic literature and theatre, in New York and again in Madrid , where he studied Advertising at the Miami Ad School. She has worked in important advertising agencies and won several awards at national and international festivals.

In 2018 he decided to leave everything to dedicate himself to writing in English ‘Mrs March’, his first novel, which led to an auction for the rights in the United States and is being translated into several languages. Published in 2021, it has been one of the books of the year according to the LibraryJournal and The Times and is among the best-selling books according to the Sunday Times. Furthermore, such is its success that Blumhouse Productions is adapting it to the cinema along with Elisabeth Moss, who will play its protagonist. American critics have compared Feito to Patricia Highsmith, Hitchcock and Shirley Jackson.