Virginia Feito: “Prose is not easy for me in Spanish”

Virginia Feito triumphs on both sides of the Atlantic with her first novel, ‘La Señora March’. In fact, it was first launched in English in the United States and arrived in Spanish bookstores last February and is already in its fifth edition, in addition to being translated into ten languages. It is a literary phenomenon that already has a project to make the leap to the big screen with the help of actress Elisabeth Moss, who acquired the rights to the work and, together with Blumhouse, will turn it into a film.

Today, at the Valladolid Book Fair, he met with readers in conversation with the journalist César Combarros. One of the issues that has aroused interest is the fact that it was originally written in English. “I am from Madrid. I have been living here for many years and I feel that it is always my home, although I have lived in other cities,” he said, to point out that all the culture he absorbs is in English, mostly North American. That allows you to think in both languages. “Although technically my mother tongue is Spanish, I feel like it’s both. I’m missing a part when I speak in only one language,” he said.

As a writer, she acknowledged that she finds it more difficult to move forward with a story in a language other than English. “I use Spanish for something else. Prose is not easy for me in Spanish, it is easier for me in English,” she adds in statements to the Ical agency.

About her novel, ‘Mrs. March’ is “a psychological thriller with overtones of drama, with a protagonist who has many ‘inner demons’. It is a complex character. “She has talked with many psychologists about the character and they have diagnosed her everything: schizophrenia, narcissism, multiple personality…”

Virginia Feito explained that Mrs. March is always guided by her worst instincts. “One of the feelings that moves her the most is envy. She always wants to win over anyone close to her, and especially with women,” she explained.

But along with this wickedness of the character, Feito also describes the story of a woman who since childhood “no one has taught her to have a healthy relationship with any human being and with herself”, which leads to opening the debate on whether the lady March is victim or executioner, “an obsessive-compulsive debate never ends.”