Virginia Feito, writer: “Fiction is essential to explore ourselves”

When your first novel is considered by critics

one of the best books of the yearreaders keep her week after week on the best-seller list, a Hollywood star like

Elisabeth Moss buys the rights to play her and until the

New York Times compares you to Patricia Highsmithit is logical to think that everything will get worse.

hopelessly. Even if you don’t live in the

“extreme pessimism” which Virginia Feito (Madrid, 1988) boasts with laughter. “Now we can only go down,” she answers quickly and ironically.

The reception of the novel has been brutal, and that makes you feel a special pride, but it also makes you a little scared. How am I going to hold it? It is impossible to continue at that level. Should Obama come and give me an Oscar?

The writer has participated in

Santander Women NOWtalking about Stories that have

Mary Fasce,

literary director of Alfaguara, Lumen and Reservoir Books, and Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio. Just six months ago she appeared in bookstores

Mrs. Marcha story as disturbing as it is addictive, written in English, about

a housewife from the Upper East Side of New York who embarks on a deranged investigation to solve a murder.

Since then,

thousands of readers have been hooked on your story and a gale has shaken the life of Feito, who left advertising to devote himself to writing. As he watches over his

film adaptation, still undated, in which she will work as a screenwriter and executive producer, the writer from Madrid is already immersed in her second novel. “I take

training as a pessimist since I was born and more or less I get along with it, but it is inevitable to think that the fans of Mrs. March will not like it. I got one

ugly, aggressive and violent story, but I like it. He is like that rare son, but the one you love more ».

Feito believes that the public

better accepts violence in a movie than a book and acknowledges that he writes «to relate to the world and investigate issues that concern me and I don’t know very well how to deal with: violence,

issues facing feminism, the pressures that women suffer to appear perfect, why we care about appearances… These are topics that I feel comfortable addressing in this way. For me, stories are ways of

translate that reality or transform it. Fiction is essential to explore ourselves.