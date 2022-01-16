Virginia, no more masks at school and the mandatory vaccine. Cyclone Youngkin on his first day as governor – Il Tempo





Remove the masks from the schools and stop the obligation of vaccines for public employees. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s first day as 74th governor of Virginia was marked by 11 executive actions between orders and directives that wipe out many of the anti-Covid measures in the US state but also the end “of the use of divisive concepts, including theory critique of race, in public education “.





In particular, the latter measure is the implementation of a growing instance in the Gop galaxy and has to do with the Critical care theory (CRT) which according to the Brookings Institution “does not attribute racism to whites as individuals or even to entire groups of people “(…) but” states that US social institutions (e.g. the criminal justice system, the education system, the labor market, the real estate market, and the health care system) are conditioned by the racism embedded in laws , regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differentiated results by race, ”reports HuffPost.





Among the executive orders signed by Youngkin are those that allow “parents to make decisions about whether their child wears a mask to school” and “to set up a commission to combat anti-Semitism.” Among the executive directives is that which aim to “restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by revoking the mandate of the vaccine for all state employees”.