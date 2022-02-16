Virginia Raffaele: “I, a buffoon diva”

This article is published in issue 8 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until February 22, 2022

Virginia Raffaele is scrolling through the images on her smartphone, she wants to show me her drawings: there is the parrot, there is the monkey, there is the dog. She made them during the first lockdown and now they are part of the scenography of the theatrical show that she is carrying around Italy, Samusà. She attended art high school in the nineties but had never thrown down even a sketch again, and now she is happy with this rediscovery, this other talent that has come back to life and that is added to the dazzling and indisputable comedian, imitator, transformist , complete entertainer, American style. A woman of the Renaissance: she recites, writes, dances, sings and draws as well, she tries a joke with the nicest of all, a risk. She giggles, she is kind. While she tells herself she smiles a lot, and when she laughs she does it with all her mouth and all her eyes, throwing her head back. Then in the roll of images some photos of the parents Paola and Mario appear as young: she has goggles, he has bell-bottoms, they are posing on a lawn and then in front of a car, in faded colors and unmistakable shades of yellow and brown from the seventies. She points: “Look what a cool Marione.” She comments: “How beautiful they were.” And then suddenly she is moved. She cries. She wipes her tears: “But what we can do it with sensitivity? ” What are we doing? «Eh … the buffoon. At least something reaches the others ».

Over the years, the others have certainly received the irresistible comedy of the imitations that made her famous – Ornella Vanoni, Sabrina Ferilli, Patty Pravo, Belén Rodríguez – as well as the gags, the masks, the San Remos she conducted and the programs she conducted. brought on tv. The theatrical performance is now added to the curriculum Samusà, in fact, a word that in the jargon of the carouselers means “silence” and that traces the past at the amusement park, a true gymnasium of comedy: unusual childhood, the parallel world, the spectacle of varied humanity witnessed from the shooting stand to the Cinzano. And then Lol – Who laughs is outthe comedy program of Prime Video, which returns after the exploit of the first season from February 24 with a very rich cast – among others, Corrado Guzzanti and the Mago Forest – and the same rule of engagement: a dozen comedians challenge each other to gag shots, whoever doesn’t laugh wins.

Why do her parents move her?

“But who knows? Maybe because in those photos I see them so young and happy … my mom looks like me, don’t you think? I think: but she looks at that beautiful girl… And then she strikes me to see them at 30, younger than the age I am now. Now I am immediately moved like the elderly. And then maybe Covid also has something to do with it ».

She is worried?

“I was so worried about them, especially during the first wave, I feared for their lives, for their health. And even today I can’t kiss and hug them without a mask, unfortunately, I’m still stuck ».

Shall we talk about his parents?

“My father is the person who makes me laugh the most in the world, actually. He is funny. My mother is also very funny. I am a crasis between the two. Mario was born a comedian, he has the gift of natural sympathy ».

Like her.

“Maybe more. Apparently he is a bear, and I have taken a lot of this part of him, the need for solitude and closure. But in reality, a glance, a silence is enough to make you laugh, he has the perfect comic timing. And my mother is a great imitator. When I was little I used to go to her to ask her: will you make me a Vanoni? And she attacked and made her perfect. More than me. Together as young people they killed each other with laughter ».

Are they your masters of comedy?

“I’ve absorbed them much more than I think. Today if I observe them, as I do with all the people who come within range, I notice many things, gestures, personality traits, movements that I have taken from one or the other, the more I grow the more I see the similarities ».

Do you tend to look like your parents as you get older?

«I didn’t mean to say it, I said ‘grow up’ on purpose». He laughs.

And what was she like as a girl?

“I was the buffoon of the group. Unfortunately. I grew up with a clown and horsewoman grandmother in the house who did the circus, the show, the specks and parodies. I spent my afternoons with her doing funny things on purpose, even though the only audience was me. This desire to ridicule oneself and to make others laugh, I think it passed on to me knowingly or unknowingly “.

Why that “unfortunately”?

«Because as a teenager I was a kind of Gremlin, a nerd, with glasses, braces, bangs and long long legs with a short bust…».

Excuse us, are we talking about the same legs?

“Yes, I also used these legs when I grew up, but then they were a reason for ridicule: they called me Papa Long-legged”.

I can’t believe it.

“The point is that I’ve always felt different, out of place, I wasn’t like the others. To make up for this lack, I brought out my talent: I was the nicest ».

Did it work?

“Yes, it was my way of getting accepted: making others laugh. And then also inviting them to the amusement park, on the rides, I was the vehicle to keep them entertained. Only in this way did I find meaning for myself. To understand who I was, I made this journey into comedy, from a child to today ».

Is it a good path?

“Is gorgeous. By showing myself, I found my driving license to be ».

Didn’t he have it before?

“Not so much. As a girl, I never went to parties or dinners if I didn’t know anyone. I was also ashamed to go into a bar to have a coffee ».

Because?

“Shyness, anxiety to be seen, judged wrong.”

Are you going to the bar now?

“Yes, because when by today the others know who I am and I don’t have to prove anything anymore, I don’t have to pass any judgment.”

“Because there are more comic men? Females stop with dolls at 12, males play football until they are 60 ”

He said he didn’t like himself.

“I’ve never accepted myself definitively, no.”

Don’t you know today that you are beautiful?

“I’m not really, and I’m not saying it to compliment. I don’t feel like it. Then on the aspect I work, I train, but when they tell me: why are you on a diet that you are thin? I am thin because I am on a diet. It’s a job”.

Is beauty an obstacle to comedy?

«But no, for me it is irrelevant. When you need it, I ride it, for example to imitate Bélen, but when you don’t need it, I obscure it ».

But don’t comedians have to be a little funny physically too?

“My instinct as a court jester leads me to be funny all the time. I always feel out of place, with the wrong shirt, the wrong bag, something that isn’t perfect. “

She is a perfectionist.

“In life I have a gypsy soul, so I accept chaos. At work, everything must be perfect, I study and try a lot ».