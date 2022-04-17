Virginia Ramos: “I would not forgive infidelity” – 04/17/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

“What is your own defect that you most deplore?”

—Anxiety, the need to do everything, be in everything and do everything myself. I have assistants but I find it difficult to delegate.

—What is the defect you most deplore in others?

—Various: hypocrisy, lack of honesty, sincerity and lack of empathy.

“What is your most common state of mind?”

—Feeling happy, always seeking emotional, physical and mental well-being.

“How would you like to die?”

— Sleeping, visualizing my family.

“What would you not forgive?”

—Regarding the couple, an infidelity. And in another aspect, a betrayal or violent act involving a loved one or myself.

“What makes you laugh?”

—The simple things in life: a fun conversation with my daughter, my mom or my husband, watching my dogs play or celebrating when I arrive too. And I laugh a lot with my students or with the older adult in animation classes.

“What is your idea of ​​fidelity?”

—It begins with respect and mutual trust, honesty. Let there be no cheating. It does not mean that everything has to be shared, privacy is also important, the space of each one. But be sure of respect and act accordingly.

-What is your unfinished business?

-Be a singer. Actually it is a dream, a subject that will be pending because I am not very good.

-What is your greatest extravagance?

“I don’t feel extravagant in any way. But it could be, if it’s within the quirkiness, my constant dedication to good nutrition and physical exercise. I give myself my good tastes, but I learned to enjoy healthy habits.

“When do you lie?”

—Some white lie, or especially when I want to give a surprise. More than a lie, it would be a nice deception.

-What living person inspires you most contempt?

—Close none. Generally speaking, sexual abusers, murderers, torturers. Anyone who exercises senseless violence.

“Which living person do you admire?”

—Meryl Streep.

“What is your biggest fear?”

— Panicking and my emotional state collapsing my mind into an accidental tragic event.

“What is your biggest regret?”

-Don’t have

What is the most socially overvalued virtue?

-The physical appearance.

“What do you dislike most about your appearance?”

—Today I am friendly with my physical appearance, although obviously I always find defects, but I do not suffer from them. As a girl and a teenager, yes: I disliked my legs when I was overweight.

“What talent, that you don’t have, would you like to have?”

-Sing.

-What is your greatest achievement?

—Every day I love my profession more and discover that through it I awaken within me new ideas and professional loves. Like for example now working with the elderly.

“What is your most treasured possession?”

—My daughter, although I know that she is not “mine” but that she is your total possession, I express it in the sense that she is the most wonderful thing that I have created.

What words or phrases do you use the most?

—“My love”, “boys”, “girls” (even the [email protected] are [email protected] for me), “let’s go up”, “feel the words as if they were your own” (when I teach my students the power of emotion), “take care my love, love yourself and respect yourself” (to my daughter)

When and where have you been happiest?

“It’s always here and now. My life was always very happy, even in hard times I have always rescued happiness. And I have a very happy past life, but I learned that the present should be the goal of constant happiness and I seek to hold on to it.

What is your favorite fictional hero or heroine?

-Spider Man. And I would love to be able to go from one place to another carried by him, I would get everywhere without bus or parking problems. Although I have a hero in my life who rescues me from all my crazy work trips, my husband, who is a sun.

What are your real life heroes?

—My father who is not here today, my mother who I am lucky to have, my grandmother who is 96 years old and has a unique strength, my daughter, the most precious thing, and my husband, a companion who teaches me day by day what true love.

—If after dying he must return to life, converted into what person or thing would he return?

—I don’t care, a happy human being is enough.

—And if you could choose a fictional character, which one would you choose?

—As an actress I would have liked to play the character of Emma Stone, in La La Land or Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia.