Virginia, the confederate statues removed will go to the museum of Afro-American history – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

The monuments removed in the city of Richmond, the former Confederate capital, are in storage in the sewage treatment plant: the agreement to bring them into the museum must be voted by the city council

The great American dilemma he may have found a solution on the fate of the Confederate statues in Richmond, Virginia, in what was the southern capital during the Civil War. After removing the equestrian statue of General Robert Lee in September, the last remaining along the majestic Monument Avenue, the Virginia and Richmond authorities have reached an attempted agreement to transfer ownership of the statues to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Outgoing Governor Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney, both Democrats, have announced that the state museum of African American history will work with The Valentine museum and the local community to determine the fate of the monuments.

Now the agreement will have to be ratified by the city council in January: this decision, explained to the mayor in a statement, it will allow the community to deal with these divisive symbols. Entrusting the future of these monuments and their pedestals to two of the city’s most respected institutions is the right thing to do, said Mayor Stoney, who ordered their removal following social justice protests that erupted across the United States in May 2020 with the death of George Floyd.

In July 2020, those of Confederate generals JEB Stuart and Stonewall Jackson were removed, of President Jefferson Davis and oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury, who were on city territory, while that of General Lee, who was on state territory, was subject to a long legal dispute: William Gregory had stopped its removal, a descendant of the couple who granted the land to the state in 1890, claiming that in the agreement Virginia had pledged to lovingly protect the statue.

The monument to Lee, 6 meters high, was only removed in September 2021, after a pronunciation of the Supreme Short, while work is still underway to remove the huge pedestal, 12 meters high and smeared with writings for social justice and in favor of Black Lives Matter, under which a time capsule was also found buried 134 years ago. After the removal, the monuments remained temporarily in storage, covered by large tarpaulins, inside the waste water treatment plant Richmond: it remained to figure out what to do with it, but now the local authorities seem to have finally found a solution.