Virginia Vallejo, Pablo Escobar’s ex-girlfriend, what has become of her life? – People – Culture

Virgina Vallejo and the late drug trafficker Pablo Escobar met on a visit to the Hacienda Napoles to which she had been invited along with her husband Aníbal Turbayaccording to what Vallejo told the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’ a couple of years ago.

From this love affair came his book ‘Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar’, published in 2006. There he relates the love he felt for the drug trafficker and also talks about the lovers he had. The relationship between the head of the Medellín Cartel and the television presenter lasted nearly five years.

Nevertheless, After her romance with the drug trafficker was made public, her career in the media ended completely. The face of what was once one of the best-known presenters in Colombia disappeared from the television screens.

What does Virginia Vallejo currently do?



Currently, the Valle del Cauca lives in Miami. Due to security issues, he had to move to the United States, because he witnessed meetings that some politicians had with Pablo Escobar.

Vallejo had to support himself with his savings until he published his book ‘Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar’ in 2007. The work became a source for the series ‘Narcos’ and the movie ‘Loving Pablo’.

Thanks to the stability provided by his new projects, he was once again able to be part of television programs for networks such as ‘Russia Today’ and ‘Univisión’.

Despite not being very active on her social networks like other celebrities, the few photos and videos she shares on her Instagram account show that still retains its beauty and leads a comfortable life in the United States.

In addition, she is usually accompanied by a young “influencer” identified as Sebasthian Moncada, however, it is unknown what kind of relationship they have.

