Virginia, what the electoral defeat means for Joe Biden and the Democrats – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

the warning of a tsunami that in a year, in all probability, will cause the president to lose control of Congress: so many errors by the Democrats, but also factors beyond the control of the party have weighed

NEW YORK – With the defeat in Virginia and the surprising head-to-head in New Jersey, the presidency Biden sinks to its lowest level: after the collapse of the Democratic leader in the polls and the outrage of Senator Joe Manchin who blew up a parliamentary agreement on the White House’s economic and social program that seemed close at hand, for Biden the elections clearly lost in a state in which a year ago Trump surpassed by 10 percentage points is something more than a warning siren. I am the notice of a tsunami that in a year is likely to cause the president to lose both control of the House and the Senate. What until recently was a strong fear is taking on the appearance of an almost certainty. In order to imagine a recovery, an economic turnaround would be necessary with a strong recovery in employment and, above all, the return of today’s galloping inflation and a drastic change of course for the Democrats: the very hard lesson of these days should push them to push through the reforms and investment plans that are now blocked by vetoes crossed but also have to change one political communication strategy today too much based on anti-trumpism.

In Virginia, Democrats have also paid for popular malaise for factors beyond their control such as continuous price increases not only food, but also essential things for poor citizens of regions without public transport networks: petrol and used cars that have become very expensive or even nowhere to be found now that few new cars are produced due to the lack of microchips. But in the debacle they had a very relevant weight the loss of credibility of the housekeeper Biden who was unable to obtain from his party the necessary compactness to carry out a demanding program with a majority always on the razor’s edge. It is not only, after an encouraging start, a lack of governance results: the Democrats were wrong to center the campaign in Virginia on the demonization of the former Republican president. The Trump factor, effective in last year’s presidential election and also in the vote four years ago for governor, has become marginal now that The Donald is no longer in the White House.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican financier who beat Terry McAuliffe, was adept at not angering centrist voters by not identifying with Trump: did not criticize him, accepted his support, but never asked for his physical presence in Virginia. Instead, the rallies of Obama, Kamala Harris and Biden himself were not enough for the Democratic candidate. Youngkin, however, used Trump’s typical brutal ways to attack the opponent, retreating out and exploiting old polemics about education, the relationships between families and teachers and stirring the bugbear of indoctrinated children in schools with the Critical Race Theory: a radical racial theory (America founded on slavery) that is not part of the programs of any Virginia institution.

The latest disaster, in terms of political communication, they have combined five boys disguised as white supremacists who, armed with flaming Ku Klux Klan-style torches, showed up at a Youngkin rally shouting we are with Glenn. It took a little while to find out what it was not right-wing nationalists but anti-Trump activists of the Lincoln Project. A symbolic gesture, they justified themselves. It did not work, this is not the style of the Democrats: the result was that of compacting the conservative front even more.

The depth of the change in the political climate also in security matters compared to 18 months ago, when the Democratic election campaign merged with the Black Lives Matter protests after the killing of George Floyd, all in two other results of yesterday’s vote: the citizens of Minneapolis, the city by Floyd, have flatly rejected the proposal to abolish the police department replacing it with a public safety organization in which social workers and doctors would have weighed as much as the cops. And then the avalanche election, in New York, of Eric Adams: a black Democratic mayor, former policeman, who ran a law and order campaign.