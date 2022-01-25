Virginia Woolf: from The Hours to Vita & Virginia, films about her or based on her works

January 25, 2022 marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of the British writer, whose troubled life and whose novels have been an important source of inspiration for cinema and theater. From the interpretation of Nicole Kidman, which earned her the Oscar, to those of Vanessa Redgrave and Alessandra Ferri: here are the adaptations for small, big screen and for the stage

Adeline Virginia Stephen, this is the real name of Virginia Woolf, was born in London in 1882. January 25, 2022 marks the anniversary of her birth (140 years). Daughter of Leslie Stephen, critic, philosopher and mountaineer, and Julia Prinsep-Stephen, model for painters, she lived her life surrounded by poets and writers, who frequented her house. She was orphaned in her teens, she said she was a victim of sexual abuse with her sister Vanessa by her stepbrothers George and Gerald. A troubled life, hers, also on a sentimental level: after marrying the writer and political theorist Leonard Woolf, she also had a relationship with the writer Vita Sackville-West. After attempting suicide several times, she committed suicide on March 28, 1941, when she stuffed her pockets with stones and threw herself into the River Ouse. She was an icon of feminism and the struggle for gender equality.

Scala, Alessandra Ferri dances Virginia Woolf: “It changed my life” Among his most famous works, novels certainly deserve to be mentioned The cruise (1915), which represents his first published work, Mrs Dalloway (1925), Trip to the lighthouse (1927), Orlando (1928), The waves (1931), defined as “revolutionary” by Marguerite Yourcenar, e Between one act and another (1941). Among the wise, however, The common reader (1925) and A room all to yourself (1929), from which the famous phrase is taken: “A woman must have money, adequate food and a room of her own if she wants to write novels”. Her literary production has been translated into over 50 languages.

Two hundred years ago Dostoevsky was born: the films based on his books Inspirational muse for various authors, Woolf has also inspired plays and films with her life and works: some are biographies, others are adaptations of her books, others are films with a plot in their own right but inspired by some of Woolf’s works. . An example? The Hours, which earned Nicole Kidman, who plays the British writer, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and several other prestigious awards. The film tells the dramatic story of three women in search of a more satisfying life and linked by the novel Mrs Dalloway. The Hours is based on the novel The hours by Michael Cunningham, who in turn was inspired by Virginia Woolf’s literary masterpiece, Mrs Dalloway.

Woolf Works, ballet in cinemas In Vita & Virginiadirected by Chanya Button, is Elizabeth Debicki to play Woolf. The film is based on the play of the same name by Eileen Atkins (at the theater it was Vanessa Redgrave who played Woolf), co-author of the screenplay with Button. At the center of the plot is the romantic relationship between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West, which lasted 10 years, from 1925 to 1935.

Famous writers in films It always fell to Vanessa Redgrave to become Virginia in the film as well Mrs Dalloway, directed by Marleen Gorris and based on the British writer’s novel of the same name. Set in London on a day in June 1923, it is an interior monologue of the protagonist, Clarissa Dalloway.

Orlando Also Orlando, 1992 film directed by Sally Potter and starring Tilda Swinton, is based on Woolf’s novel of the same name. The aristocrat Orlando lives through four centuries and experiences firsthand an existence without age or gender.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a 1966 black and white film directed by Mike Nichols. Among the interpreters Elizabeth Taylor. The film is based on the play of the same name by Edward Albee which tells the story of a couple who are no longer happy but who continue to be together. Virginia Woolf is present only in the title, but she has nothing to do with the plot or the story of the protagonists of the film. The title is a play on words with a song Who's afraid of the big bad wolf? (in English they say wolf wolf).

The Life in Squares miniseries Woolf’s life was the subject of the 3-part miniseries Life in Squares produced and aired by the BBC in 2015. The drama series illustrates the relationship between sisters Vanessa Bell and Virginia Woolf, the friendship and complicated relationship between Vanessa and Duncan Grant, and in general how the group of people they date cope with life, l love, sex and art in the first part of the twentieth century.

Woolf at the theater At the theater Virginia Woolf was played by Maggie Smith in Stratford (1980) and London (1981) in the biographical piece Virginia by Edna O’Brien and Vanessa Redgrave, 1994, in Vita & Virginia, a play by Eileen Atkins directed by Zoe Caldwell and based on the letters Woolf exchanged with his mistress Vita Sackville-West. Always in the theater, the show Woolf Works, made by the Royal Opera House and then released in cinemas in 2017. It is a ballet triptych choreographed by Wayne McGregor that combines the themes of the three main novels by Virginia Woolf (played by Alessandra Ferri) Mrs Dalloway, Orlando And The waveswith extracts from the life of the writer including letters, essays and diaries.