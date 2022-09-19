Virginie Efira, in the best moment of her career with “Revoir Paris”

Toronto (Canada), Sep 18 (EFE).- Franco-Belgian actress Virginie Efira acknowledged that she is in the best moment of her career, with the premiere this year of films such as “Les enfants des autres” and “Revoir Paris” both included in the Toronto film festival that ends this Sunday.

“Revoir Paris”, directed by Alice Winocour, has just been selected as one of the five films that could represent France at the Oscars.

Efira, 45, told Efe in Toronto, where she attended the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) of “Revoir Paris”, that she was “very happy” for the pre-selection of her film to represent France.

But he also said he didn’t want to think too hard about the possibility of making it to the Academy Awards.

“Luckily I am at a point in my life where I can choose movies without having to think about their financial results. I can choose and I like to choose very specific movies that I like. Sometimes they are successful with the public and sometimes they are not”, he is sincere.

Efira, who in 2021 was nominated for the César Award for Best Actress for her role in “Benedetta”, by Paul Verhoven, also acknowledges that she came to Winocour’s film by chance.

“Alice wrote the script for an American actress, specifically Nicole Kidman. But luckily for me, Kidman couldn’t do it and Alice recast the character of Mia as a Parisian rediscovering Paris. So she proposed the role to me,” she stated.

The film focuses on Mira, a translator who survives a terrorist attack in a popular Paris cafe and tries to remember what happened during the tragedy that killed dozens of people.

Winocour wrote the screenplay inspired by her intimate experience of the Bataclan theater attack in Paris in November 2015, in which 90 people were killed.

A brother of the director was in the theater and survived the attack. While he was in hiding, trying to avoid being discovered by the terrorists, he was in contact through text messages with Alice Winocour.

Critics have praised both Winocour’s film and Efira’s portrayal of Mia.

Efira said she decided not to meet with survivors of the Bataclan theater attack because she felt it was “indecent” to ask them about their experiences. But she did hear many testimonies and tried to represent “her internal experiences of her.”

Winocour and Efira worked a lot on her eyes and her face, because the director wanted her to remain expressionless, which the actress recognized was very difficult.

“It’s a zombie-like state because it’s really a life-and-death experience,” he explained.

Winocour recommended Efira two films for inspiration: David Cronenberg’s “The Dead Zone” with Christopher Walken, and Todd Haynes’ “Safe” with Julianne Moore.

“It was very difficult because I have a lot of vitality,” he said.

The actress added that she doesn’t know what good or bad acting is when it comes to movies.

But she insisted that the most important thing for the actors, and of course for her, is to choose their films.

“In actresses like Jeanne Moreau, Catherine Deneuve, Natalie Wood and others, their careers are a relationship with the world. And that is very important,” she explained.

“I am very happy to have played contemporary roles that offer a nuanced representation of the feminine side of things, including its contradictions,” she added.

