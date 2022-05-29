Virginie Sainsily mocks Lionel Messi and agitates Twitter

The club season for all European formations is officially over following the coronation of Real Madrid in the Champions League this Saturday evening. For most teams, it has already been the holidays for a week, but many players still have a few matches to play in selections before resting. As far as Paris Saint-Germain is concerned, the 2021-2022 financial year ended in the best possible way with, in addition to the big victory against Metz (5-) during the 38th and last day of Ligue 1, the announcement of Kylian Mbappé’s extension to PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Now the capital club has a lot of workI. Luis Campos, Leonardo’s successor as sporting director, must build the most competitive squad possible to support Mbappé and help the club get the Champions League next season. We will already have a glimpse of the Parisian group during the club’s summer tour and in particular the ”Japan Tour 2022”.

Messi makes no effort

PSG is preparing its summer tour in Asia and in particular in Japan. The purpose of the tour is to reinforce the prestige of the club from the French capital in the Land of the Rising Sun. All the stars of the Parisian team will be on the trip. To launch this initiative as well as possible, a promotional video was shot to announce the project.

In the video, we find the trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The native of Bondy speaks in Japanese then in English and once again shows his talent in modern languages ​​(we know he is almost bilingual in Spanish), Neymar struggles a little more but makes the effort while Messi, he does not ask himself the question and says his message in Spanish.

Certainly he didn’t feel like it or he didn’t feel capable, but it got people talking a lot. Moreover, the journalist of The Evening Team, Virginie Sainsily, kindly made fun of the Argentinian. She posted the sequence in question on her Twiitter account and wrote in caption: ”Messi your language stories are not his problem…

” Indeed, he doesn’t seem to care more than that…

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on the words of Virginie Sainsily but also the lack of involvement of Lionel Messi. We read on Twitter:

”Here is the voice in the studio mdr…”

”Ha mash lol”

”I died laughing how it’s abused, the guy doesn’t give a damn about it… Spanish full stop…”

“18 years in Europe and Messi still refuses to speak English lol”

“Mbappe is a boss in everything he does, it’s amazing, but Messi still shows how fraudulent it is…”

